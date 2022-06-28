Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

