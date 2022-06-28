Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,698 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

