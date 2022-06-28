Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.61.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

