Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 0.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.