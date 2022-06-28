Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,255 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,112,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,343 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 858,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after acquiring an additional 47,671 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.54.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

