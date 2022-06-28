Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after acquiring an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,213,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8,657.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,947,000 after acquiring an additional 90,902 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $214.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

