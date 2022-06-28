Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $227.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.