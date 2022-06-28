Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

