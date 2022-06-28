Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

BSX stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,435. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.