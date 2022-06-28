Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $184.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.59.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

