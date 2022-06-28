Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 817,400 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,650,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of BSX opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

