Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.61.

NYSE FIS opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.