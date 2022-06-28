PM CAPITAL Ltd Sells 17,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PM CAPITAL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 3.6% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after buying an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after acquiring an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after buying an additional 544,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

