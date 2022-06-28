PM CAPITAL Ltd Sells 17,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PM CAPITAL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 3.6% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.