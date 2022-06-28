Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

PBL stock opened at C$21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The company has a market cap of C$587.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.74. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$18.94 and a 52 week high of C$58.68.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$113.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBL shares. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

