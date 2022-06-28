Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $55.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on POR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

