PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.75 by Analysts at CIBC

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PRV.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Monday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

