Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

