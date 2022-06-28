Procyon Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $358.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.