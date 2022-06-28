Procyon Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.