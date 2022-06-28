Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 954 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $768,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

USB stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

