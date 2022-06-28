ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProFrac in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProFrac’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ProFrac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get ProFrac alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFHC. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHC opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

About ProFrac (Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.