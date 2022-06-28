Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,672 Average PT from Brokerages

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,672 ($20.51).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($20.43) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($19.51) price target on Prudential in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.67) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,475 ($18.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,009 ($12.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 993.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,117.41. The firm has a market cap of £27.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.86. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 881 ($10.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,566 ($19.21).

In other Prudential news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($13.83), for a total transaction of £155,773.94 ($191,110.22).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

