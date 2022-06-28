Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 3,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $313.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.45. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.64.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

