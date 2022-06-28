Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PUBGY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.15) to €63.00 ($67.02) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($81.91) to €78.00 ($82.98) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($74.47) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

