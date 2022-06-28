Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Cut by Analyst

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 4.70. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 282,177 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marathon Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 53.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 333,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

