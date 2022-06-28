Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issued By Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $10.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

KBH opened at $29.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.47. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in KB Home by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

