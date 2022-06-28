Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Increased by Analyst

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BTRS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for BTRS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

BTRS opened at $5.28 on Monday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at $57,976,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of BTRS by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 5,866,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after buying an additional 2,872,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after buying an additional 1,992,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BTRS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,956 shares of company stock worth $95,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

