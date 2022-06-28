Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.40 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of RCH opened at C$35.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$32.35 and a one year high of C$51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.12%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Richard Lord bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,530.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,220,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,481,465.74. Also, Director Marc Poulin bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,400 shares in the company, valued at C$328,812. Insiders have acquired 7,350 shares of company stock worth $262,981 in the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

