R1 RCM Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the healthcare provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCM. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 437,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 146,913 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,002,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,532 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in R1 RCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 174,488 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

