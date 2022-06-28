Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Shares Up 0%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.48. 2,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.