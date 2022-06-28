Raymond James Weighs in on Evertz Technologies Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of ET stock opened at C$13.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$12.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

