Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

Shares of RC opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

