Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 88,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 417.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 145,204 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ready Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ready Capital by 128.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of RC stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

