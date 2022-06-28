Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RLGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Realogy has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.46.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Realogy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 236.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the first quarter worth about $171,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

