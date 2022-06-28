Rede Wealth LLC Buys 2,048 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

