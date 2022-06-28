Rede Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.30.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

