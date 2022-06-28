Rede Wealth LLC Has $267,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

