Rede Wealth LLC Has $922,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 149.7% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 81,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $3,425,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
3M stock opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $128.19 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.
About 3M (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
