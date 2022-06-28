Rede Wealth LLC Has $973,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 903 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in Tesla by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $887.30.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $734.76 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $761.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $773.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $894.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.