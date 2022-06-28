Rede Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

