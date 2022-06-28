Rede Wealth LLC Sells 106 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

