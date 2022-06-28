Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,415 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 76.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 47.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average is $131.24. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.