Renalytix (RNLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 1,667.00%. On average, analysts expect Renalytix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. Renalytix has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $154.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

