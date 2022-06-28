Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PulteGroup (PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/22/2022 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

6/22/2022 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2022 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $66.00 to $57.00.

5/2/2022 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $57.00.

5/1/2022 – PulteGroup had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/29/2022 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $56.00.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,892,000 after buying an additional 116,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

