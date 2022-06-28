Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Braze (BRZE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) in the last few weeks:
- 6/23/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $75.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $52.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $42.00.
- 6/14/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $40.00.
- 5/27/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $72.00.
NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at about $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,082,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
