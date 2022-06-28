Resource Consulting Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09.

