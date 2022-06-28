Resource Consulting Group Inc. Invests $308,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $292.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

