Resource Consulting Group Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 365.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $887.30.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $734.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $761.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $773.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $894.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.