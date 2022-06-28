Retirement Planning Group Buys New Holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,273,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,512,000. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 33.96% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 765.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRDM opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

